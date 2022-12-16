An Ohio State Player’s Family Had A Really Tough Visit To Cameron

The funny thing about basketball or really any sport or major event is that most of us just see the entertainment. Most people don’t think about the behind-the-scenes stuff - the guys who set up the venue, the suppliers, much less the trainers and managers who keep things moving.

There’s another critical infrastructure that most people try not to think about but are glad is there and that’s emergency health care.

Certainly Ohio State’s Sean McNeil is very happy they were in Cameron when the Buckeyes visited because his father had a heart attack in the first half of that big Duke win.

Jeff McNeil was taken out and attended to. He was lucky to be in Cameron when it happened because getting him over to DUMC (Duke University Medical Center), where he had emergency surgery, probably saved his life.

He’s back home recuperating. All the best to both McNeils.

In case you don’t remember, McNeil is a native of Kentucky who started at West Virginia before transferring to Ohio State. Despite the emotional turmoil he was surely experiencing, McNeil managed to hit 5-13 for 14 points.

Incidentally, this underscores one of the thing we’ve said some time about playing at Duke: health care is not something that would necessarily be on the top of any recruits list, but when you start to analyze things through the eyes of an athlete, having world-class health care is a very big deal.