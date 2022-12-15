DBR Podcast # 468 - Assessing The Blue Devils So Far

The non-conference season is done. Duke has nothing but ACC games remaining. And the Duke Basketball Report Podcast crew thinks this is the perfect time to look back on the season so far to see how the Devils have done. So, they invited Brendan Marks of The Athletic to join them. He breaks down what we have seen from the team and how he expects them to continue to evolve.

We also spend some time discussing the performance of Jon Scheyer as Duke’s first new head coach in more than four decades and Mr. Marks is quite impressed with the job Coach J is doing so far.

After a break, Brendan gives us his take on the rest of the ACC, which seems stronger at the top than it was a year ago... but also weaker at the bottom.