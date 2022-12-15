 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR Podcast # 468 - Assessing The Blue Devils So Far

Replacing a legend isn’t easy but Jon Scheyer is doing really well so far.

By JD King
Jimmy V Classic - Duke v Iowa
 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on during the first half of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Madison Square Garden on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The non-conference season is done. Duke has nothing but ACC games remaining. And the Duke Basketball Report Podcast crew thinks this is the perfect time to look back on the season so far to see how the Devils have done. So, they invited Brendan Marks of The Athletic to join them. He breaks down what we have seen from the team and how he expects them to continue to evolve.

We also spend some time discussing the performance of Jon Scheyer as Duke’s first new head coach in more than four decades and Mr. Marks is quite impressed with the job Coach J is doing so far.

After a break, Brendan gives us his take on the rest of the ACC, which seems stronger at the top than it was a year ago... but also weaker at the bottom.

