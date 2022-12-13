Quin Snyder Update

Quin Snyder has been pretty quiet since leaving the Utah Jazz after last season, but almost everyone assumes it’s just a break for the talented former Blue Devil. He’ll be back in coaching as soon as an NBA job opens that he likes.

In the meantime, he’s been helping his friend Darvin Ham. who has a tough job with the Los Angeles Lakers. The two were assistants with LA in 2011-12.

Despite some very expensive talent in LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers are currently 11-15 and two spots out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Ham said in November that Snyder has been calling and texting on a regular basis, including “some long-ass texts.”

Clearly Snyder still has the itch and several teams may be inquiring about his services. One of those could be the Atlanta Hawks. Trae Young is apparently having a conflict with coach Nate McMillan and the Hawks may decide to replace McMillan, whether now or after the season, they’re likely to at least contact Snyder.

The question is if Snyder wants to move back South and, more importantly, if he can get along with Young - or if he wants to, for that matter.

Clearly though, his relationship with Ham suggests that Snyder is fully engaged and thinking about the game constantly. He won’t be out for too long.