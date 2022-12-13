YouTube Gold: Zion Williamson Is Making A Mockery Of The NBA

When he was at Duke, Zion Williamson was a freakish talent: at one point, the strength coach told the team that “all of you won the genetic lottery but Zion won it twice.”

Sums it up nicely.

His NBA career has been up and down due to injuries but this past off-season, he dedicated himself to fitness and the player we’re seeing now is, basically revolutionary.

When Michael Jordan played, like Williamson he was 6-6. But he was listed at 216,

In this video, Williamson, who at 285 is nearly 70 pounds heavier than Jordan was, is blowing by elite, world-class athletes like they’re standing still. And the ones who are quick enough to keep up are not nearly strong enough to contest Williams when he heads to the basket. And nobody, not even the most powerful players in the league, want to be in front of him when he’s heading in.

Add to all of that the the fact that he has superb basketball instincts and you have a guy who is, as we said, a revolutionary, an absolute cheat code.

We’re not sure he could have defended Jordan - who could? And we don’t know that he (or anyone) could match Jordan’s profound, at times unhealthy competitive drive,

But like anyone else, if prime Jordan were to guard Williamson, at times he would surely get out of the way - as would Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, or anyone with a lick of sense. He’s becoming unstoppable in a way that his many illustrious predecessors could never have imagined.