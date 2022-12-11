DBR Podcast #467 - Five Freshman Starters

For the first time in Duke basketball history, the starting lineup featured five freshmen as the Blue Devils took on Maryland-Eastern Shore.

How did it go? Well, Duke won the game easily, but it was a truly sloppy affair with lots of unforced turnovers.

The DBR Podcast crew checks in with all the good, bad, and ugly from the contest including Jayden Schutt’s coming out party and a few magical minutes from Dariq Whitehead.

After the break, the guy each pick their player of the week and Sam proves he’s just a little bit more clever than the other guys.

And then, Jason gives us a tale of how several Dukies in the NBA made him some nice money gambling this weekend in Atlantic City. Remember, always bet with your head, not above it.

And also remember, the DBR podcast guys want to hear from you so send them email at DBRPodcast at gmail.com.