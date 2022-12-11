 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR Podcast #467 - Five Freshman Starters

First time ever for the Blue Devils

By JD King
Maryland Eastern Shore v Duke
 DURHAM, NC - DECEMBER 10: Dereck Lively II #1, Tyrese Proctor #5 and Jaden Schutt #14 of the Duke Blue Devils huddle with teammates during their game against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

For the first time in Duke basketball history, the starting lineup featured five freshmen as the Blue Devils took on Maryland-Eastern Shore.

How did it go? Well, Duke won the game easily, but it was a truly sloppy affair with lots of unforced turnovers.

The DBR Podcast crew checks in with all the good, bad, and ugly from the contest including Jayden Schutt’s coming out party and a few magical minutes from Dariq Whitehead.

After the break, the guy each pick their player of the week and Sam proves he’s just a little bit more clever than the other guys.

And then, Jason gives us a tale of how several Dukies in the NBA made him some nice money gambling this weekend in Atlantic City. Remember, always bet with your head, not above it.

And also remember, the DBR podcast guys want to hear from you so send them email at DBRPodcast at gmail.com.

