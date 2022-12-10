 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Larry Brown Steps Down As Special Adviser To Memphis Coach Penny Hardaway

Now elderly, this could be it for his legendary coaching career

By JD King
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
 Memphis Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway and Assistant Coach Larry Brown chat on the sidelines as they take on the East Carolina Pirates at FedExForum on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. 
Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former UNC star and Hall of Famer Larry Brown, who has had a long and very interesting career in coaching, had been a special adviser to Penny Hardaway at Memphis, but that ended Friday as Brown has stepped down due to health issues.

Jeff Goodman posted on Twitter that they aren’t considered serious, which is good news.

Brown has so many interesting points in basketball history. He mostly started the infamous Duke-UNC fight in 1961 when he went after Art Heyman. Later that year, they were teammates during the Maccabiah Games.

He coached in the ABA for several year and was then successful at UCLA in the post-Wooden era and later won a national championship with Kansas.

He was more known as an NBA coach of course and also led the Detroit Pistons to the 2004 NBA championship.

Now 82, he’s the very definition of a lifer. Our guess is that this is when he gives it up, but trying to keep Brown away from basketball has never worked out for anyone.

Whatever happens, best wishes to him.

