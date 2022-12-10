Duke Routs Maryland Eastern Shore In Cameron 82-55

Duke had an interesting game against Maryland Eastern Shore Saturday in several ways.

First, Jeremy Roach missed the 82-55 win, apparently to rest his toe (you’ll recall he banged it up over Thanksgiving).

Second, Dariq Whitehead took his game to another level.

And third, UMES is not that bad.

You might look at the score and think well, Duke rolled. And they did. But the Hawks are a smart, well-coached team, and are they ever quick.

They just had less talent.

But UMES were quick enough to get 14 steals and to dart by Duke defenders on many occasions. It was hard not to be impressed.

Duke got 10 steals, and forced 17 turnovers to the 19 turnovers forced by UMES. Duke’s size was hard to get around, literally and figuratively.

Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively combined for 29 points and 16 rebounds. Jacob Grandison had five rebounds. So did Jaden Schutt, who got the best minutes he’s had so far. More on him soon.

Duke held UMES to 39.3 percent overall and only three point shots kept it from being a complete blowout (9-25 for 36 percent).

The main story though was Whithead. In a sense, Roach’s absence forced him to step up and he did so very well. He finished 6-14 overall and 1-5 on threes, and while that’s not tremendous shooting, what he did on several occasions was.

On one he drove, passed to Lively who bobbled it. He picked it up, turned around and nailed the shot. On another, he drove straight to the basket. He also played a bit of point at the end of the game. He’s beginning to play instinctively and it’s fun to watch.

Tyrese Proctor - Duke started its own version of the Fab Five, by the way - is also on the uptick. He hit 5-9 for 15 points and had two assists and two rebounds. He’s looking great. We looked at him in warmups though and it really registered just how thin he is. He’s very much a teenager still. He made one dreadful mistake: he was busy talking to the bench and ignored the defender, who stripped him of the ball.

Schutt got in for 18 minutes and hit 3-3, all three pointers. As you might have gathered, he’s really good out there and his form is immaculate. We don’t think any of those shots even touched the rim. All net.

Ryan Young and Jaylen Blakes both played. Neither was exceptional but both were more than competent.

At the end, Scheyer put in Christian Reeves, Kale Catchings, Max Johns and walk-on Spencer Hubbard.

In general, this was a classic exam/break game. UMES is better than you think though.

Poll Player of the Game vs. UMES Mark Mitchell

Dariq Whitehead

Kyle Filipowski

Dereck LIvely

Tyrese Proctor

Kale Catchings

Christian Reeves

Ryan Young

Spencer Hubbard

Jaden Schutt

Jaylen Blakes

Max Johns

Jacob Grandison vote view results 0% Mark Mitchell (0 votes)

30% Dariq Whitehead (61 votes)

9% Kyle Filipowski (18 votes)

6% Dereck LIvely (12 votes)

31% Tyrese Proctor (62 votes)

1% Kale Catchings (3 votes)

0% Christian Reeves (1 vote)

1% Ryan Young (2 votes)

0% Spencer Hubbard (1 vote)

17% Jaden Schutt (35 votes)

0% Jaylen Blakes (0 votes)

1% Max Johns (2 votes)

0% Jacob Grandison (0 votes) 197 votes total Vote Now

n the tournament so their path is pretty slim. Nonetheless, if they make it, they’re smart enough and quick enough to put someone on the defensive and then, perhaps, in panic mode. Don’t think they can’t do it.

The non-conference part of the schedule is over now and Duke heads into ACC play in 10 days with a trip to Wake Forest on December 20th.