The Duke Blue Devils hung an 81-72 victory on the Ohio State Buckeyes last night in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, and the crew is here to recap all that happened on Episode 464! Duke rebounded from a weekend loss to Purdue in the PK85 tournament to face another Big Ten opponent.

Donald returns to the podcast after a couple weeks abroad for the World Cup, and after getting caught up, Sam gives us the description of what it was like in Cameron at the game, from the Cameron Crazies doing a white out to the differences in production now that Jon Scheyer is the coach.

We then get into the headlines, with some great submissions from our listeners (DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com if you want to send in your headlines after each game!). We get to the good, featuring some solid play down the stretch from the veteran players and the defense. We also touch on what Duke needs to improve as well as our favorite plays of the game.

After the break, we preview Saturday’s ACC home opener against the Boston College Eagles. Boston College is a team that hasn’t done well so far on the season, and we go through who they’ve played, what the metrics say about them, and some of the key players on the team to watch out for when the two teams take the floor.

The team will be back over the weekend to recap the BC game and get ready for Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic. Duke Football also will be in a bowl game! We should know where Duke will play at some point this weekend as well. Until then, continue to send us emails...we’ve enjoyed all the emails we’ve received from our listeners!