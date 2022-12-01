YouTube Gold: Zion Williamson Has A Spectacular Night

When Zion Williamson was at Duke, we saw him do seemingly superhuman things. Remember the block at Virginia? The dunk over 7-1 Jay Huff? The ridiculous 360 vs. Clemson? The head-almost-over-the-rim dunk against Army?

At times he was a human cheat code.

And Wednesday night against fellow Brotherhood member Gary Trent and his Toronto Raptors, Williamson was just spectacular. He had 33 points and 10 rebounds, but it was more the way he got them.

There are phrases tossed around here like for instance “what a pass...He is punishing the double team right now”

And “he got that pop tonight!”

And perhaps the most entertaining: “he just took on four Toronto Raptors by himself!”

There are also a couple of insane blocks here including one where he nearly hit his head on the backboard (he blocked with his left then used his right to make sure he didn’t).

And then: “Zion! Double-clutch dunk!”

Trent played very well too, finishing with 35 points, hitting 12-20 overall and 6-11 on threes.

The people who went to see this game certainly got their money’s worth.