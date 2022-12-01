Duke Recruiting: Who Was That With The Crazies Against Ohio State?

The Cameron Crazies are known to ask celebrities and recruits attending games to “sit with us” in the famed student section. Last night, they got their wish.

During Duke’s victory over Ohio State, the camera panned multiple times to a young man whose height and lack of Duke apparel stuck out in the stands (frustratingly, without any explanation from the announcers). Turns out, it was 5* 2024 recruit Isaiah Evans.

Evans appeared to have a blast with the Duke students, enthusiastically participating with the usual cheers and posting about it on Twitter:

Evans is not reported to have a scholarship offer from Duke yet, but is being heavily recruited by fellow ACC schools Clemson, Florida State, and NC State amongst many others. He’s currently 247Sports’ 16th ranked player in his class with a game that has drawn comparisons with former Blue Devil Brandon Ingram.

Duke’s 2024 class currently holds a single commitment, sharpshooter Darren Harris.