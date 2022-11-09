Impressions Of Scheyer’s First Game And The Current State Of The Duke Transition

Count us on the highly optimistic side, but it’s still impossible to know how Jon Scheyer’s career is going to work out.

John Feinstein has an article up at The Washington Post that’s unfortunately paywalled but maybe you have access. Here’s that link (turns out you can register with an e-mail to read it. Try a different browser if you have a problem).

It’s what you’d expect from Feinstein. He has a very strong voice and is a solid writer. His articles are generally enjoyable.

Some interesting stuff here, not least of all Coach K explaining why he’ll never go to Cameron as a fan (“Where would I sit without being a distraction?”)

The other is from the Athletic’s Brendan Marks, which is also accessible by e-mail registration. A couple of small points there, like how Scheyer’s family is sitting behind the scorer’s table instead of Mrs. K’s seats upstairs, or something close to that.

There are some other things of note. One of the things we like about this team is that Jeremy Roach obviously has immense respect for Scheyer. There was a nice locker room scene that speaks well of team chemistry.

It’s also cool that when Roach had the ball late in the first half, he operated on instinct and shot rather than holding it for longer.

As the season goes on, there will no doubt be some tougher spots than Jacksonville. However, as the season is now underway, the pressure of replacing a legend is to an extent going to be replaced with the fascination of watching a young and talented guy finding his way.