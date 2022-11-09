YouTube Gold: Banchero Is Going From Good To Wow

Like many of you, we’ve been following Paolo Banchero’s rookie season in the NBA and it’s gone from very promising to really good to, Monday night, to nearly off the charts good.

Banchero and the Orlando Magic visited Houston and he gave them a good idea of what they missed when the Magic took him off the board first.

It wasn’t just that he scored 30 points although that was impressive. it’s that he’s adapting very quickly to the league. Already seen as the likely NBA Rookie of the Year if things continue this way, Banchero is becoming vastly more effective.

He shot 8-16 in this game, including 2-4 on threes and 12-14 from the line. Earlier, if you remember, he wasn’t shooting very well but that’s been picking up.

But look further. He’s moving instinctively. As they like to say, the game is slowing down for him.

We saw parts of what we’re seeing now at Duke of course, especially later last season, but obviously it’s harder to do in the league. Among the many nice things here are a steal and a beautiful pass.

Incidentally, Banchero says he’s planning to play internationally for Italy, where his father’s family is from. He’ll probably see former Arizona guard Nicco Manion there.