DBR Podcast #456: Scheyer Era Begins In Style

The Duke Men’s Basketball Team finally open the 2022-23 season, and it’s a great debut not just for the many freshmen and transfers on the team, but also for head coach Jon Scheyer. We recap the good, the bad, and the favorites on Episode 456.

The 71-44 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins was a great effort on both offense and defense. After dishing out the headlines, the crew recaps everything, starting with standout performances from players like Mark Mitchell and Jeremy Roach. Of course, we have to eat the veggies with some of the things to improve, and then we end with a new thing that we think we’re going to keep: favorite play of the game. Each of us nominate a couple of plays that we thought were worth the honors.

After the break, we preview Friday’s matchup with the USC Upstate Spartans. With the season just underway, there’s not a lot of stats to review for the Spartans, but we dig deep to bring you the best analysis of what we can expect on Friday evening.

We have a lot coming up this week, including a great interview with Duke Women’s Basketball head coach Kara Lawson! Look out for that later this week. As always, if you want to send headlines and your favorite plays from future games, drop us a line at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com.