Mitchell, Blakes Take Advantage Of Opportunity In Duke’s Win Over Jacksonville

There’s an old adage in sports that you can’t (or in some phrasings, shouldn’t) lose your job due to injury. Whether or not that’s entirely true, it glosses over an uncomfortable reality: injuries do present opportunities for others to shine.

Entering the off-season, Mark Mitchell was typically a footnote in discussing Duke’s uber-talented freshman class, dismissed as a potential X-factor or defensive stopper off the bench. Jaylen Blakes, meanwhile, was an afterthought after appearing not ready for ACC-level competition in his limited minutes as a freshman.

If star freshmen Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively were healthy for the Blue Devils’ season-opener against Jacksonville, Mitchell likely would’ve come off the bench and had minimal offensive opportunities. Blakes, meanwhile, might not have even cracked the rotation. Instead, Mitchell was Duke’s top scorer, and Blakes played 21 efficient minutes and showcased his defensive expertise.

Opportunity seized.

Mitchell’s performance, combined with the rumblings about his excellence during fall camp, paint the picture of a player who will be hard to keep off the floor. Mitchell got to the rim with ease against Jacksonville and was a force defensively. Perhaps most interestingly, he showcased a solid mid-range jumper, and after an ugly airball on his first attempt from deep he finished 2-for-5 from beyond the arc. Given his defensive versatility, Mitchell might be a more natural compliment alongside a healthy Lively, and should be able to shift over to guard opposing wings when Jon Scheyer wants to play freshman big Kyle Filipowski alongside Lively. Offensively, Mitchell should be more athletic than most opposing 4s, and stronger than most opposing 3s, presenting exciting mismatches to exploit.

Meanwhile, Blakes was arguably the surprise of the night. A 29% shooter from deep in limited action as a freshman, Blakes was 2-for-3 from beyond the arc and, perhaps more importantly, looked confident while doing so. He also attacked the basket and earned two trips to the foul line. His defense, which was his calling card as a recruit, also seems to have improved, with the sophomore pestering Jacksonville guards relentlessly during his minutes. Once Whitehead his healthy, it’s unlikely that Blakes will continue to see 20 minutes per game; however, if he can change the game with spurts of intense defense and make open shots when necessary, he’ll stake a claim to rotation minutes throughout the year.

Lively and Whitehead appear on track to return to the Duke lineup sooner rather than later, which will undoubtedly impact Mitchell and Blakes’ playing time. But having seized this opportunity, it’s clear the pair will have more of a consistent role in the Blue Devil rotation than many projected entering the season. Duke will be a deeper team with an effective Blakes in the mix, and have a higher ceiling if Mitchell can consistently play like a future pro.

