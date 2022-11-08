ACC Roundup - Back In Action!

In ACC opening night action, Clemson topped the Citadel 80-69, Georgia Tech thumped Clayton State 93-63, Wake Forest knocked off Fairfield 71-59, Syracuse took out Lehigh 90-72, Miami beat Lafayette 67-54, Pitt had an easy win over UT-Martin 80-58, Wake took care of Fairfield 71-59, NC State hammered Nate James’ Austin Peay squad 99-50, BC nipped Cornell 79-77, Va. Tech stung Delaware State 95-57, UNC got by Wilmington 63-52, NCCU gave Virginia a credible game, losing 73-61 and in the headscratcher, Florida State lost to Stetson, 83-74.

The game was tied at 11-11 and then after that, the night belonged to the Hatters, who had an 18-point-lead in the first half.

However, FSU, in an ominous continuation of last year’s bizarre injury trend, the ‘Noles played without five players and only went eight deep (one, freshman Baba Miller, was suspended by the NCAA). Leonard Hamilton likes to go really deep into his bench but just couldn’t.

Stetson’s Luke Brown hit seven threes which makes you wonder about Hammy’s D.

UNC held UNC-W to 29.8 percent. Surprisingly, UNC shot just 2-10 on threes. Transfer Pete Nance started but took just three shots and hit but one. This is interesting: UNC his 22 shots and had just four assists. Might want to keep an eye on both stats.

As we suspected, NCCU gave Virginia a great game: they were down 31-15 with 7:08 in the first half and then came back to take the lead 44-43. Virginia came back and took control but still: the Eagles made their point.

NCCU shot okay against Virginia’s tough defense, hitting 41.5 percent overall and 8-19 on threes. It’s

Terquavion Smith hit 26 to lead NC State by Nate James and Austin Peay, 99-50. State took over early and never let up, forcing 19 turnovers along the way. The Pack also shot 60.6 percent, roughly twice the percentage for Austin Peay. That combination is probably impossible to overcome.

BC did win but they had to earn it as Cornell kept pace and took the lead late, going up 68-62 with 5:14 left. Pretty sloppy night as the teams combined for 43 turnovers. TJ Bickerstaff had five steals but then coughed it up five times too.

Virginia Tech ran away from Delaware State early and just kept going, ultimately winning by 38.

The Hokies shot 14-28 on threes and 33-60 overall. They also dominated the boards with 42 overall and 11 offensive.

Transfer Grant Basile (Wright State) had a brilliant outing, shooting 12-16 and 6-9 on threes for 30. He also had 10 boards.

Pitt apparently looked great, with UT-Martin coach Ryan Ridder saying “that’s a completely different team” than what he had seen before.

It’s even more impressive because John Hugley didn’t play. Blake Hinson had a terrific game though with 27 points and 13 rebounds. Nelly Cummings had seven assists and the intriguing Diaz Graham twins both came off the bench.

That’s a promising start for Capel’s Panthers. Let’s see if they can build on it.

It’s going to be fun to watch Basile and Hinson go at it.

Clemson won by 11 over The Citadel with Chase Hunter leading the way with 23 points. Hunter Tyson had 19 and Ian Schieffelin came off the bench for 20. You can see the problem, right?

The rest of the team scored just 16 points - against the Citadel. Not having PJ Hall is going to hurt.

Georgia Tech won over Clayton State, but honestly, it’s hard to get much of a sense of how good a win it was. They prevailed by 30, but Rodney Howard scored 15 and had 13 rebounds and either that means he’s a lot better than he was, or maybe Clayton State is just meaningless.

Syracuse only has two starters back but didn’t have much trouble with Lehigh. Joe Girard had 19 while Jesse Edwards called it a night with 18 points and 11 boards.

Lehigh kept pace until it was 19:19 and then Syracuse pulled ahead to stay. The win is Jim Boeheim’s 1099th again (the NCAA stripped 101 wins from his total several years ago).

Isaiah Wong and Nijel Pack both scored 16 to lead Miami over Lafayette. Norchad Omier had 11 points and 15 boards.

A 13-point win over Lafayette isn’t ideal, but then again, a win is a win. Just ask FSU.