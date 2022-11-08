YouTube Gold: Zion Ascendant

Former Duke star Zion Williamson, it seems safe to say, has hit another level. He’s obviously in the best shape of his life, which makes the rest possible. He’s running smoothly and doesn’t seem to tire. And his unparalleled combination of speed and power makes a lot of really fun stuff possible. Take the New Orleans-Indiana game from Monday night.

When you look at these highlights, you’ll see that Williamson has learned a valuable NBA lesson: don’t waste energy. There are plays where he could go for the spectacular but instead just does a fairly basic play. Well he did tell us that he wanted to be seen as more than a dunker. And now, you’d have to say that he should be.

In this video, you’ll see a crazy block, some brilliant passing and, yes, some beautiful dunks.

You’ll also see perhaps the most powerful steal we've seen since he stripped that UK player in the air.

Williamson finished with 27 points (10-15/2-3), seven rebounds and seven assists.

Fellow Brotherhood member Brandon Ingram also played well, scoring 29 on 12-24/3-4.