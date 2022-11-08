Duke Women Down NC A&T Despite Foul Trouble

Duke women got the season off to a successful if somewhat rocky start with a 77-57 win over NC A&T.

Why rocky?

Because Duke racked up 29 fouls. Kennedy Brown fouled out, Shayeann Day-Wilson and Taya Corosdale both had four; Celeste Taylor and Vanessa DeJesus had three each.

Duke also had 14 turnovers but A&T had 19.

Duke shot 30-64 which is about middling but the Aggies shot just 11-51 and 1-20. Fortunately for them, they did capitalize on the fouls, hitting 34-37 from the line.

After the game, Duke coach Kara Lawson was not overly happy: “I thought it was a poor performance by us. Really displeased with the second half, that’s as bad defensively as we’ve been. … We’ve got to be better. So we have a lot of work to do.”

Normally, giving up 37 foul shots would be fatal, so that’s an obvious place to start working.

Next up for the women: Charleston Southern Thursday in Cameron at 7:00.