ACC Roundup - The Season Begins

Here are Monday night’s opening ACC games and some links. Just a few notes.
If you’ve never heard of Clayton State, you’re probably not alone. It’s in the metro Atlanta area and is a D-II team in the Peach Belt Conference.
Austin Peay is visiting NC State which means former Blue Devil Nate James is back in the Triangle. He knows a lot about Kevin Keatts program. His Governors were just 12-17 last season but that was Year 1. We might think of this one as a potential upset if we knew more about his team.
Jason Stone-Carrawell, son of Duke assistant Chris Carrawell, is playing for Austin Peay.
NCCU is visiting Virginia and while an upset might be a lot to ask for, we’re sure LeVelle Moton has seen plenty of Virginia. If you go with coaching to pick upsets, he’s probably the most accomplished coach an ACC team will see Monday night.
Mostly though, as Barry points out today, most of these games won’t be overly challenging - or shouldn’t be, anyway.
The Blue Devils may have the toughest game since Jacksonville is deep and experienced, and Duke’s team is almost entirely new and this is Jon Scheyer’s first game.
7:00
- Jacksonville @ Duke || ACCN
- UT Martin @ Pitt || ACCNX
- Stetson @ Florida State || ACCNX
- The Citadel @ Clemson || ESPN+/ACCNX
- Clayton State @ Georgia Tech || ESPN+/ACCNX
7:30
- Lafayette @ Miami || ESPN+/ACCNX
8:00
- Lehigh @ Syracuse || ESPN+/ACCNX
- Austin Peay @ NC State || ESPN+/ACCNX
- Cornell @ Boston College || ESPN+/ACCNX
9:00
- UNC-W @ UNC ||ACCN
- NCCU @ Virginia || ACCNX
- Delaware State @ Virginia Tech || ACCNX
LINKS
- Wake Forest started the trend. Now, other ACC teams are all-in on the transfer portal
- UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis haunted — and energized — by national title loss
- UNC Men’s Basketball vs. UNC-Wilmington: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
- Transfers ready for Virginia Tech men’s basketball debuts
- Teel: Freshman Isaac McKneely ‘a perfect fit’ for Virginia men’s basketball team
- ACC basketball season tips off on Monday; Wake Forest will play host to Fairfield at Joel Coliseum
- Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts to serve one-game suspension for season opener
- Georgia Tech alum Jose Alvarado grateful for lessons learned in college
- FSU coach Leonard Hamilton on Baba Miller situation: ‘We are going to move on’
- UM women’s basketball coach Katie Meier suspended three games. Here’s what we know
- UM men’s basketball season starts Monday. Here’s what you should know, players to watch
- ACC Power Rankings: North Carolina returns, Duke reloads and Syracuse rebuilds
- Class of 2023 recruit Mike Williams picks LSU over Syracuse, others
- Jim Boeheim’s list of concerns as Syracuse prepares for its season-opener vs. Lehigh
- Noie: Who is Marcus Hammond? A really good guard for Notre Dame
- Jeff Capel’s new group looks to turn Pitt basketball program around in 2022-23
- Boston College Men’s Basketball Preview: Season Opener
- New NIL Collective to benefit athletes at Boston College
- Tigers ‘ready to get it rolling’ after exhibition romp over Benedict
- Brownell believes versatility can help Tigers achieve new heights
- Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts suspended for season opener
Loading comments...