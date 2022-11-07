ACC Roundup - The Season Begins

Here are Monday night’s opening ACC games and some links. Just a few notes.

If you’ve never heard of Clayton State, you’re probably not alone. It’s in the metro Atlanta area and is a D-II team in the Peach Belt Conference.

Austin Peay is visiting NC State which means former Blue Devil Nate James is back in the Triangle. He knows a lot about Kevin Keatts program. His Governors were just 12-17 last season but that was Year 1. We might think of this one as a potential upset if we knew more about his team.

Jason Stone-Carrawell, son of Duke assistant Chris Carrawell, is playing for Austin Peay.

NCCU is visiting Virginia and while an upset might be a lot to ask for, we’re sure LeVelle Moton has seen plenty of Virginia. If you go with coaching to pick upsets, he’s probably the most accomplished coach an ACC team will see Monday night.

Mostly though, as Barry points out today, most of these games won’t be overly challenging - or shouldn’t be, anyway.

The Blue Devils may have the toughest game since Jacksonville is deep and experienced, and Duke’s team is almost entirely new and this is Jon Scheyer’s first game.

7:00

Jacksonville @ Duke || ACCN

UT Martin @ Pitt || ACCNX

Stetson @ Florida State || ACCNX

The Citadel @ Clemson || ESPN+/ACCNX

Clayton State @ Georgia Tech || ESPN+/ACCNX

7:30

Lafayette @ Miami || ESPN+/ACCNX

8:00

Lehigh @ Syracuse || ESPN+/ACCNX

Austin Peay @ NC State || ESPN+/ACCNX

Cornell @ Boston College || ESPN+/ACCNX

9:00

UNC-W @ UNC ||ACCN

NCCU @ Virginia || ACCNX

Delaware State @ Virginia Tech || ACCNX

