YouTube Gold: Brandon Ingram Returns

And New Orleans is whole again

By JD King
Golden State Warriors v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 04: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans celebrates during the second half against the Golden State Warriors at the Smoothie King Center on November 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Former Duke Blue Devil Brandon Ingram, who suffered a head injury that may have been a concussion against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, returned to action Friday night and had a tremendous game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Ingram scored 26 points on 8-17 from the floor including 3-7 on threes. He also had five assists and five rebounds.

Spartanburg native and fellow former Blue Devil Zion Williamson, who like Kinston’s Ingram probably got asked for a ton of tickets as they came back home, had a quieter game: he scored 16 on 7-11 from the floor but only had three rebounds and a single assist.

Didn’t matter: New Orleans won 114-105 as Golden State is off to a disappointing 3-7 start.

New Orleans is just 5-4 but in that Utah game on October 25th, they lost three starters (Ingram and Williamson, and also Herb Jones). However, Golden State was missing four starters.

They’re all back now. It’s going to be fun to see what this team does.

