Scheyer On Proving Himself (Again)

The Herald-Sun has a great article up on Jon Scheyer and how he first proved himself as a player.

He was just 12 and if you think he was skinny at Duke, you can imagine how skinny he must have been at 12.

He says his mother drove him all over Chicago looking for games and eventually he found his way into the Fellowship of Afro-American Men Youth Basketball League, FAAM for short.

He was a skinny white kid and had to prove himself against some very tough competition.

And it provided some life-long lessons which may make him the ideal successor to Mike Krzyzewski at Duke. Here’s what he says: “And so for me, I don’t think it’s any different now. I think some people may believe I’m really good. Others may have some serious questions. But for me it’s that determination and belief. That doesn’t change, no matter if it’s sixth-grade FAAM, or if it’s the first head coach in four decades at Duke. That’s still the same.”

This is a really good article. It’s also on the News & Observer’s Web site.