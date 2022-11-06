DBR Podcast Episode #455 - Stats Game 2022-2023!

The basketball season is upon us, so the DBR Podcast presents the annual stats game, where the three hosts take our best guesses at various stats categories related to Duke Basketball. We’ve been playing this game for a few years, but it is unclear if we are getting any better at it. You can play along by filling out this survey!

Section 1: traditional stat categories leaders, including points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, field goal percentage, and 3-point field goal percentage

Section 2: specific categories related to certain players. Will Jaylen Blakes get crunch time minutes? How often will Tyrese Proctor lead the team in assists?

Section 3: what will Duke’s season look like? How many wins, road victories, etc.?

As always, if you have thoughts on this or any other Duke content, you can email us at dbrpodcast at gmail.com. We made it through the offseason, y’all. Welcome back.