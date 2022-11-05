DBR Podcast #454 - Jacksonville Preview And BC Recap!

The Jon Scheyer era officially begins on Monday as the Blue Devils face the Jacksonville Dolphins, the first time that Duke will not be coached by Mike Krzyzewski in a very long time.

The Duke Basketball Report Podcast crew is here with a look ahead to what Duke will face in Jax, a team that has its eyes on making the NCAA tournament this season and which brings almost all of last year’s 20+ win team back for another season.

It will be a fascinating contrast in styles as Duke wants to run, but Jacksonville wants to play very slowly.

And, after the break, the podcast guys celebrate yet another victory for the gridiron Blue Devils, a 6th win on the season that means Duke will be going bowling in year one of the Elko era. Sam was at the game and gives us his lowdown on what it was like to be in the house to watch this surprisingly strong Duke team.