Duke Wins At BC, Is Bowl Eligible

Riley Leonard started things off for Duke against Boston College with a 60 yard run for a touchdown on the Blue Devils’ opening drive and BC never recovered, falling 38-31. With the win, Duke is now bowl eligible.

It was the first step in a long night for BC’s defense as Duke just kept running the ball, ultimately outgaining the Eagles by 158 yards, 233 to a mere 75.

Leonard nearly got more on his one run than BC did the entire game.

In fairness, Boston College had to go with a backup quarterback, but Emmett Morehead did pretty well, passing for 330 yards and four TDs.

Duke looked to be in control at the half, up 24-14 and later went up 31-14 but Boston College would not quit. BC scored 10 in the fourth, including a late field goal. Naturally they tried an on-sides kick but Duke recovered it and that was the end of an admirable rally.

With the win, Duke can now start thinking about bowl games but of course the season is not yet over. The Blue Devils host Virginia Tech next weekend and visit Pitt after that before closing out against Wake Forest, a team that has tormented Duke for years.

Still, and you don't want to count your chickens and all of that, it’s not inconceivable that Duke could sweep all three.