So Jacksonville Sounds Pretty Confident About Visiting Duke

We’ll have more on Duke’s opener against Jacksonville soon, but we saw this link from the Jacksonville paper and thought we’d link it now.

Pretty clearly those guys are jacked up about playing Duke. Check out what Kevion Nolan says: “I grew up watching the Duke-North Carolina rivalry, so it’s always been a dream of mine to play in Cameron Indoor,” Nolan said. “That’s coming to reality now. I’m excited for it, ready for it.”

Coach Jordan MIncy said this: “They’re like the Navy Seals. They adjust to whatever the environment is. The Seals can execute on water, land or air. Duke is extremely good about not only making adjustments at halftime but making adjustments throughout the course of the game. They’re very good at finding mismatches, finding out who the weakest defender on the floor, then going at him.”

Osayi Osifo said this: “They always bring in young talent. We’re really ready to be the more mature team and the more experienced team on that day.”

And back to Mincy: “Their guys are going to have to be ready for us. We have an experienced team and they’ve played at hostile places before. Duke is going to play extremely hard, are extremely talented and will be extremely well-coached. But I think there are going to be nerves both ways, being the first game of the post-Coach K era.”

It’s really not hard to guess what he’s telling his team. They pretty much said it all here: they think their experience and toughness can overcome Duke’s talent and youth and with it being Scheyer’s first game, they have a real chance to knock Duke off at home. Are they right?

Only one way to find out.