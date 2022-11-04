YouTube Gold: LeBron Exposed

Eventually, age catches up to every athlete and it’s really common for many to think they can go just a little more. It happened to Magic Johnson. Happened to Muhammad Ali - Larry Holmes beat him severely even while asking for the fight to be stopped. Babe Ruth played too long. People are saying it now about Tom Brady. And increasingly, people are going to be saying it about LeBron James.

To be clear, he’s still playing reasonably well, or at least his stats are still solid. He’s been playing for nearly 20 years and has learned a lot. Savvy will take you a long way.

But it can’t do everything and Wednesday night, former Duke star Zion Williamson made LeBron look old.

Watch this clip and see how many times James cannot get into position to contest Williamson’s shot.

More to the point, look how Williamson treats him. As a rookie, he had a bit of awe. Now? He knows - knows - one of the greatest players in the history of the game cannot touch him. LA won the game, but James’s time is limited.

It’s always fun to see a rising star, but it’s never fun to see someone in decline. And James now, clearly, is in decline.

You hope he won’t try to hang on too long, but as we said, he wouldn’t be the first.