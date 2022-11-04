Next Up For Duke Football: Boston College

Date Nov 4 || Time 7 PM || Venue Alumni Stadium || Video ESPN2

Would everybody who thought Duke would have a chance at bowl eligibility eight games in please contact us? We’d like to ask you to buy some PowerBall tickets for Saturday’s big drawing.

It’s really a pretty amazing accomplishment. We had assumed Duke was in for a rebuilding season. But here they are, and with a win Friday, they can reach bowl eligibility.

Boston College has had two average seasons under Jeff Hafley. Coming into this season his BC record was 12-11. Not good, but you might have expected a step forward this season.

Hasn’t happened: the Eagles are just 2-6 coming into this one. Worse, starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec is questionable for Friday with an unspecified lower body injury.

If he is healthy, he has a tremendous weapon in wide receiver Zay Flowers, who is a highly coveted NFL prospect. He’s a threat on every play because he can break a game open in a heartbeat.

Duke’s defense has been really good this season and really was outstanding against Miami. If the Blue Devils can contain Flowers and play the level of defense we’ve seen so far, they have a real chance at gaining bowl eligibility Friday night. And if they do, Mike Elko is almost certainly they leading candidate for ACC Coach of the Year.