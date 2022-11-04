Does Mike Krzyzewski Miss Coaching?

Settling in in Cameron for Wednesday’s game against Fayetteville State was a bit surreal: after all this time, all those games watching Mike Krzyzewski walk out to cheers, then going to the bench and crossing himself...not seeing it all was an adjustment.

Once the game started it all seemed normal but it took a few.

We started to wonder if Coach K was watching and if he would feel the tug of competition. He may have been watching, but missing it?

Apparently not.

On his SiriusXM Show, Beyond Basketball, Coach K said this

“I’m happy, busy and excited about the show...I don’t miss the coaching...It’s more immediate, otherwise if I had doubts, I wouldn’t have done it. So, I was sure, and I’m still sure. The other thing is Jon Scheyer’s doing a great job, and trying to help him as much as I can. But, that transition can be tough I think if you don’t have other things. You have to have something.”

We’ve always enjoyed the way he works his way through things but how smart is that? It’s not just stopping, it’s being sure that you have things to keep you busy. The man is almost always prepared.