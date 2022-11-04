The Chronicle’s Duke Basketball Preview

The Chronicle has its annual Duke Basketball preview up and this year, with Mike Krzyzewski having retired and the roster almost completely retooled, has a lot of questions. This is a pretty in-depth look at the upcoming season and asks a lot of the right questions.
In other words, it’s pretty well done. Here are all the links. Enjoy!
- A look at Duke men’s basketball’s 2022-23 regular-season schedule
- ‘A lifetime decision’: Jon Scheyer takes on latest challenge in first season as Duke men’s basketball head coach
- ‘Feed off each other’: The making of Jon Scheyer’s first coaching staff
- Previewing every player on Duke men’s basketball’s 2021-22 roster
- ‘Building a new culture’: Quartet of graduate transfers add experience, depth to Duke men’s basketball
- ‘Everything we have and more’: Duke men’s basketball’s freshman class looks to make history in year of firsts
- Duke men’s basketball tried the Wim Hof method. What is that?
- ‘I proved as much as I could’: Duke men’s basketball’s Tyrese Proctor takes on new test after leaving his mark in Australia
- ‘Time to shine’: Lively, Filipowski represent the next generation of Duke men’s basketball’s frontcourt
- ‘This is my team’: Ahead of junior season, captain Jeremy Roach finds his voice
- Column: Setting expectations for Scheyer’s first season as head coach
- ChronChat: Predicting the 2022-23 Duke men’s basketball season
