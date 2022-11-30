ACC Roundup - A Solid Night At The Challenge

In Tuesday’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge Action, Virginia nipped Michigan 70-68, Syracuse got annihilated by Illinois, 73-43, Maryland smoked Louisville 79-54, Clemson beat Penn State in double OT 101-94, Georgia Tech fell at Iowa 81-65 and Wake Forest just got by Wisconsin, 78-75.

There was some tension in the Virginia-Michigan game but when it was down to the last minute or so, well, that’s Tony Bennet time. ACC schools know how it works, but for a school like Michigan, you have to see it to understand it, and by then, it’s too late.

This game was tense and interesting throughout but in the end, Virginia did what Virginia usually does. They really deal with end-game situations extaordinarily well and they did here too: Jett Howard, Juwan’s son, got the ball near the bench and forced up a jumper while being boxed in by Jaden Gardner and (we think) Reece Beekman.

Michigan naturally wanted a foul but there didn't appear to be one.

We saw then the faces that you see when other teams realize that, in the end, Virginia wears you down and guts you like a fish.

If you didn't see it, Bennett Vander Plas made a shot fairly late that looked like an NBA player’s move.

He came back to earth after that but what a great play.

Watching the Clemson game, something occurred to us that you probably figured out way before we did, but it’s interesting.

From the mid ‘70’s on, Clemson’s Team ID was always built around powerful, athletic big men, often players in South Carolina or Georgia that Clemson caught on to early. Think Tree Rollins, Larry Nance, Horace Grant, Dale Davis, Elden Campbell and Sharone Wright.

Guard play was generally hit or miss.

Well that’s changed. Clemson’s better teams under Brad Brownell have been guard-oriented.

Not earthshaking or anything, but interesting.

And not as true this season perhaps as it has been but their guards are playing well.

Thing is, Clemson’s frontcourt is looking good. PJ Hall has moved back into the starting lineup after a rehab tour coming off the bench. He had 22 points and three rebounds. Hunter Tyson, who has had some great moments at Clemson, had 24. Ian Schieffelin came off the bench and while he wasn’t hugely productive, he’s a good energy player.

Brownell also gets points for developing Alex Hemenway. He hasn’t always played a lot but he has worked and matured into a nice player.

This is a team that bears watching. They can give anyone trouble, especially with Hall cranking back up.

Steve Forbes has a great eye for transfers and it looks like he picked up another good one with Tyree Appleby. The former Florida Gator had 32 points in Wake’s win over Wisconsin.

Other than a few minutes when Wake built a decent lead, it was very much a back-and-forth game.

Wisconsin had a five point lead with 4:01 to go and Wake took the lead again, 72-71, with 1:33 left. Wisconsin had a final lead at 74-73 with :34 left but Wake ultimately prevailed.

The Demon Deacons are now 7-1 and, with a credible road win they deserve to be taken seriously.

Louisville?

Not so seriously.

That’s one bad train wreck.

Now 0-7, Louisville again played poorly. Coach Kenny Payne said this after the game: “We did not compete. We did not fight. We didn’t meet their intensity. At times, it looked like we gave up. I asked the guys if that was the case. Have you given up?”

That’s really sad. We hope things get better because it’s a mess right now.

Syracuse and Georgia Tech got hammered, which is no great surprise. The Syracuse program is slipping. Well it has been for some time. There was a day when the Orange could toe-to-toe with any program, anywhere.

Not anymore.

Illinois just trashed Syracuse, winning by 29 as Coleman Hawkins got a triple double. No one for Syracuse got to double figures and Joe Girard, who utterly destroyed the New York high school scoring record, didn’t score a point.

For some good news, Jesse Edwards got 17 rebounds, which is impressive.

As you may have noticed, we don’t have much respect for Georgia Tech’s offense. Their defense wasn’t that great against Iowa which leads you to think they may have a few problems to deal with.

Kris Murray had a huge game with 31 points and 20 rebounds. He might be really good, we honestly aren’t sure how good he is, but if your primary reputation is for defense and that happens, you got problems.

So by our count that’s 5-3 in favor of the ACC.

And Wednesday?

We can’t imagine anyone but the most reckless gambler would take Florida State over Purdue. Duke at home is a tough out for anyone. Rutgers and Miami is basically a toss-up but Jim Larranaga is doing some neat things with a smallish team. UNC is at Indiana a bit wounded and with Armando Bacot banged up. Seems like a tall order.

Speaking of banged up, Michigan State certainly is which make the Notre Dame game very interesting.

Finally, Boston College and Nebraska is interesting. We understand Fred Hoiberg is under some pressure out there and Earl Grant is building a culture. That’s an intriguing game.

Wednesday’s ACC Action