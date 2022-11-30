YouTube Gold: US-Iran Highlights From The World Cup

This has already been a memorable World Cup. There were a number of upsets, some of them enormous, and there has been a lot of off-the-field drama that have added tension in one way or another.

One of the biggest conflicts has been between the US side and the Iranian side.

There have been massive protests in Iran as you probably know and various parties, including the US Soccer Federation have sought to support the protestors. The Federation did it by altering the Iranian flag and posting it on social media, which infuriated the Iranian government. They have registered their anger in several ways and then, of course, the two teams met Tuesday.

The US won 1-0. It’s low scoring obviously but defense is this team’s calling card.

These are the highlights which are really good but we wanted to link something else.

After the game was over, Iran’s Saeid Ezatolahi was distraught. Several members of the American team came over to embrace and comfort him.

It was a moving scene. Very minor in the big scheme of things, but you do want to see people get along and there’s no inherent reason why the US and Iran can’t.