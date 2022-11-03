Coach K Re-Ups With SiriusXM

Well this is pretty cool: former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has been on SiriusXM with his show Basketball and Beyond for 17 years - his 18th started Thursday - and now he has extended his deal.

This doesn’t say how long, just that it’s a multi-year deal - but that’s great. If you’ve never listened before, it’s a really good show. He manages to get his guests, often (but not exclusively) coaches and players to talk in much less guarded ways.

You wouldn’t necessarily think of him as a great interviewer but he’s actually pretty good at it. Here’s what he had to say about the new deal: “This will be the first fall in nearly 50 years that I’m not on the sidelines, and I’m so pleased to extend my long relationship with SiriusXM and continue hosting Basketball and Beyond. Having the creative freedom to do a really unique show has been incredibly important and rewarding to me. I can be a part of the national conversation on basketball, while also exploring interesting topics with a variety of guests who make an impact far beyond the basketball court.”

We’re glad he’ll keep doing it. And as we said, if you’ve never listened, you should. It’s quite good.