YouTube Gold: Duke-Fayetteville Highlights

Today’s YouTube Gold are the highlights from the Duke-Fayetteville State exhibition game.

If you couldn’t watch Wednesday night, you’ll see some really good things: Ryan Young working hard inside. Kyle Filipowski showing remarkable versatility as a big man. Jeremy Roach controlling the ball and moving around. Tyrese Proctor showing that he is ready to play at the ACC level.

You’ll also see Jacob Grandison showing that he’s lithe and quick and that maybe he brings something special to the team as well.

You’ll won't see Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead, but it’s easy to imagine Lively patrolling the paint and Whitehead could be a devastating weapon in Jon Scheyer’s offense.

When you look at what we see here and keep in mind what we saw of Whitehead this summer, well, he’s powerfully built and he can shoot or drive. He’s going to make everyone else better.

In general, as you watch this, you’ll lots of things to be excited about. At least we did.