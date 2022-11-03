DBR Podcast #453 - Exhibition Excellence

We all knew that Duke would probably easily handle DII opponent Fayetteville State, but did we know it would be this dominating of a win?

The DBR Podcast crew came away from their first look at Duke playing someone other than Duke extremely impressed with the defense and thrilled with how well Duke was sharing the basketball.

Much time is spent in this episode talking about the athletic gifts and motor of Mark Mitchell and the smarts on display from Jacob Grandison. After the break, the guys also dive into the deeper end of the rotation, especially the surprising evolution of Jaylen Blakes’ game. It sure feels like he is going to be a part of the rotation this season.

This is the start of a super busy week for the podcast guys with special episodes leading up to the first games of the season, so tune in now and you won’t miss a thing.