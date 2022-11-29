YouTube Gold: Argentina vs. Mexico Had Drama, Passion And, When It Was Over, A Promised Butt Whoopin

The World Cup is being held in Qatar as you probably know, and it has had some very interesting moments.

There have been crazy upsets, like Japan over Germany, Morocco over Belgium, the US drawing with Great Britain and perhaps the greatest upset in World Cup history, Argentina and the great Lionel Messi losing to Saudi Arabia.

Argentina played Mexico Monday and things got rather intense, as you’ll see here. Not sure the last time we saw so many grimaces or takedowns in a match.

Argentina is truly a power in the sport and the odds of them losing twice early were low. Messi came through in the end and Argentina prevailed 2-0. Then things got interesting.

Apparently Messi stepped on a t-shirt with a Mexican flag and boxer Canelo Alvarez got really angry and is threatening to beat Messi to a pulp.

To which we say: he’d have to catch him first and that’s not going to be easy.

It’s just one more off-the-pitch issue for this event and there have been plenty. The hosts had originally agreed to allow beer but then decided against it at the last minute, leaving Budweiser with an enormous amount of unsellable beer (they’re giving it away apparently). People with rainbows are being told to remove it. There have been some unpleasant interactions with the local gendarmes and most recently, the US side put an Iranian flag on social media without Iran’s official emblem and some Islamic script. This was in support of Iranian protestors who have been in the streets for some time now after a young woman was killed in police custody.

The Iranians are irate and demanded the US be kicked out of the World Cup. Iranian reporters basically harassed American captain Tyler Adams during a press conference, something that he handled elegantly.

And the two sides play on Tuesday.

In years past, the anger between the two countries spilled over into sports, as in the 1998 World Cup, a match that Iran won.

And this time?

Since most of the young in Iran are firmly behind the protests, there’s at least a chance that something dramatic happens, like the US and Iranian players making some sort of mutual gesture or visual statement.

Whatever happens, it’s likely to continue to be a fascinating World Cup.