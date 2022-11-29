ACC Roundup: 2-0 In The ACC/Big Ten Challenge

In Monday’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge Action, Virginia Tech beat Wisconsin 67-57 and Pitt erupted to blow out Northwestern, 87-58.
What got into the Panthers?
John Hugley played just 14 minutes and didn’t scratch other than two rebounds. However, the other four starters all scored in double figures and Pitt hit 21-27 from the line.
Pitt also hit 64 percent of their threes which is by any definition a hot shooting night.
The Panthers also had 22 assists on their 22 made shots. All in all, a great night for a team that has struggled a lot in the last couple of seasons.
In Blacksburg, Virginia Tech won by 10 over 4-3 Minnesota. This one was over early. The Hokies had a 13-0 run, in the first half, 11 of them by Sean Padulla personally, to pull away and the Gophers couldn’t dig out of the hole (sorry).
Justyn Mutts pitched in 16.
Things crank up Tuesday evening with a full slate of games: Maryland is going to zap Louisville, Penn State visits Clemson, Syracuse is off to Illinois, Georgia Tech is at Iowa, Wake Forest goes to Wisconsin and Virginia chances a journey out to play Michigan.
In the one game outside the Challenge, NC State hosts William & Mary at 7:00 on ESPN+/ACCNX.
ACC/Big Ten Challenge
- Maryland @ Louisville || 7:00 || ESPN2
- Penn State @ Clemson || 7:00 || ESPNU
- Syracuse @ Illinois || 7:30 || ESPN
- Georgia Tech || 9:00 || ESPN2
- Wake Forest @ Wisconsin || 9:00 || ESPNU
- Virginia @ Michigan || 9:30 || ESPN
