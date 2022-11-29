DBR Podcast #463 - Purdue Punishes Duke

Duke’s big men looked small against Purdue’s mountain of a man, Zach Edey. It would be easy to merely look at the impact Edey has on the game and say that was the reason Duke lost, but the Duke Basketball Report podcast crew dives a bit deeper to figure out what Duke needs to improve upon.

The scoring droughts and the lack of perimeter shooting are major causes of concern as is the way Purdue dominated Duke on the boards.

But this is a young squad and they will take important lessons from this game. After the break, the podcast crew looks ahead to the first place Duke will get to apply those lessons, an ACC-Big Ten Challenge game against Ohio State. The Buckeyes present several interesting challenges and this will be a very important game for Duke to show they belong among the top teams in the land.

And, before we are done, the podcast crew has some words about the remarkable regular season for the football Blue Devils who beat Wake Forest over the weekend and now await word of what bowl in which they will play.