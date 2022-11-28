ACC Roundup - UNC Falls In 4 OTs

If you somehow missed it, UNC got into a four-OT game with Alabama in the Phil Knight Invitational Sunday, and we’re here for it.

UNC lost, but first of all, Armando Bacot left in the second OT and did not return. Twitter suggests he was having pain in his ankle, but we haven’t seen anything official (okay, looks like it’s true and he sounds questionable for Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge).

The end of the game - the last part of the last overtime - was pretty strange and amazing: Alabama blocked a shot and a whistle blew. The announcers assumed it was goaltending but it was ruled to be an inadvertent whistle and because neither team had possession, that meant the alternate possession rule kicked in and the ball went back to Alabama.

Only they couldn’t get it inbounds and UNC got it back. But Pete Nance chucked it to an Alabama player and he split his free throws to put the Crimson Tide up 103-101.

RJ Davis got a shot off but it missed and thus wrapped a very, very long game.

Davis finished with 19 and Caleb Love got a career high 34, but he only hit 13-36 and 3-11 from deep.

The starting guards took a staggering 60 out of UNC’s 91 shots. Forwards Leaky Black and Pete Nance took 12. Nance made just 1-4; Black hit 4-8.

Nance had to fill in for Bacot when he left the game and he clearly wasn’t up to it. As we said at the beginning of the season, UNC might find replacing Brady Manek tougher than it looked.

Bacot is a different problem. He has been erratic this year but keep in mind that we don’t know how long he has been injured. That might account for it.

Whatever it is, the Tar Heels depart Portland with losses to Alabama and Iowa State and a near loss to Portland. They’ll also be leaving their #1 ranking behind.

Don’t look now but BC is 6-2. It’s not like they have an insanely difficult schedule, but two years ago, the Eagles won four games. Fans should be pretty happy to be 6-2.

Sunday’s win came over Rhode Island. The Rams are just 2-6, so again, keep it in perspective, and it wasn't an easy win.

Devin McGlockton hit a late basket and hit a couple of free throws to lock it up. Jaeden Zackery had 16 to help the cause.

There’s a long way to go still but the program may be on the rebound, at least a bit.

Miami nipped Johnny Dawkins and Central Florida but barely: UCF cut the lead to 65-64 with just 12 seconds left. Isaiah Wong hit a free throw and when Central Florida’s CJ Walker got to the line with one second left, he had to try to miss the second one.

Didn’t work, and Miami got the win.

Norchad Omier had another double-double with 10 points and 13 boards. Nigel Pack had 16 on 7-10 shooting.

At this point, you just have to assume that Florida State is just bad. Nebraska is a pretty mediocre team and at 4-3 with losses to St. John’s, Oklahoma and Memphis, it’s not like they’re world-beaters.

But they were good enough to take FSU Sunday, and it wasn’t particularly close.

We don’t mean to mock him, but have you ever heard of Derrick Walker? He’s a 6-9 senior for Nebraska who, statistically at least, who has had a fairly pedestrian career.

He shot 10-12 against Florida State.

On the bright side for FSU, Hamilton finally has a bench: he got 71 minutes out of five players, which he needs to make his system work.

On the downside, he got just 14 points and seven boards from the reserves, and five turnovers too (FSU had 19 overall). This team needs a lot of work still.

No place to hide this week though: the ‘Noles get Purdue on Wednesday for the ACC Challenge and Virginia on Saturday. You never know, but 1-9 looks likely from here.

Then it’s the epic clash of troubled teams as the ‘Noles and the Cardinals play on the 10th (please see Barry’s column and article on the main page).

That's likely to be an ugly but fascinating game.

Only two games on Monday as Virginia Tech and Minnesota play in Blacksburg and Jeff Capel and Pitt take on old friend Chris Collins and his Northwestern Wildcats. Northwestern is 5-1, incidentally. These are the first two games of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Monday’s ACC Action