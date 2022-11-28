YouTube Gold: Louis vs. Baer

Joe Louis became many things to many people but was always iconic. And his boxing skills were admired by his contemporaries and many later boxers including Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

Louis had many fights including one against Adolph Hitler’s favorite boxers, Max Schmeling, who was supposed to prove the concept of the German Superman.

Schmeling won the first fight in 1936; in the 1938 rematch, Louis knocked him out in the first round.

He also had a fight against Max Baer, a Jewish-American fighter who also later beat Schmeling. The Louis-Baer fight was in 1935 and was surprisingly intense. You can quickly see why Louis was so great. He’s quick, powerful and fearless.

But Baer was a pretty good fighter too. A previous champion, trying to get his belt back, Baer competed with two injured hands. He probably wouldn't have beaten Louis if he was fully healthy but with two bad hands, it was impossible.

It was a big day for Louis: he got married in the afternoon before the match. This video is the entire fight with a few other bits thrown in. It’s a great time capsule.

If Baer’s name rings a bell, he was a bit of a clown and extrovert and even acted in some movies. His son, Max Jr. followed him into show business and got an iconic role in the Beverly Hillbillies as Jethro Clampett.

Incidentally, Schmeling did not approve of the Nazis who sought to use him and later in life became good friends with Louis, helping to pay for his funeral in 1981.