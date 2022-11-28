The ACC/Big Ten Challenge Will Be Replaced By The ACC And SEC

As it turns out, this year is the final year for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Big Ten is moving to Fox, CBS and NBC, so obviously an ESPN deal is no longer viable.

Good news though!

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will be replaced by the ACC/SEC Challenge in 2023-24 with the Situational Ethics Conference.

That means some highlight games with Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee. The SEC also features Vandy, South Carolina, Georgia and Ole Miss, so there are opportunities there. However, the SEC will soon add Texas and Oklahoma, which will change things.

Geographically, it’s a better fit. Purdue playing at Florida State doesn’t make much sense, but Georgia or Auburn would. Plus there are rival opportunities with Clemson vs. South Carolina, Florida State/Miami and Florida and forgotten rivalries between South Carolina and Duke or UNC.

In the late ‘60s, before South Carolina does what they typically do which is to get mad and secede, whether from the ACC or the whole damn country, the Duke/South Carolina rivalry was so hot they had to suspend games for a time.

The overall intensity of the ACC vs. the SEC, in other words, should be a good bit higher than the ACC has experienced with the Big Ten.