YouTube Gold: The Kansas Buzzer Beater At Atlantis

The other night we featured a buzzer beater by Seton Hall’s Tyrese Samuel. There was another great buzzer beater in a Thanksgiving tournament though.

Like NC State, Kansas is playing in the Battle 4 Atlantis and they had a tight game with Wisconsin. It was down to the final seconds of overtime and Wisconsin took a 68-67 lead with less than 20 seconds left.

This video doesn’t show part of what happens but when it picks back up, KU is bringing the ball in on the side. They move it around a bit then Jalen Wilson almost got in a disastrous situation in the lane. He’s pivoting, desperately looking to get out of a double team when Zach Clemence bails him out. He gets a open three but misses.

And when he does, Wilson helps keep the ball in the air where Pettiford, who is under the basket, catches it and puts in a wild, spinning shot just barely before the clock runs out.

The most impressive part of this though is this: look where Pettiford is when Clemence starts to shoot. Miracle shot? Maybe.

But he put himself in position to make a miracle happen.