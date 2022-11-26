DBR Podcast #462 - Two Down, One To Go In Portland

Duke had a successful and very suspenseful Thanksgiving and Black Friday out in Portland. Wins over Oregon St. and Xavier may have been largely expected, but did not come without several doses of drama. The story of each game was so different and the DBR Podcast guys are here to break it all down for you.

First came the Oregon State game, a contest Duke would not have won without the play of Ryan Young. Raise your hand if you thought those words would be spoken this season. Yeah, we thought not (ed. note - hand raised).

Then there was the game with Xavier, a contest in which Duke shot better but a high-quality opponent kept the game close anyway.

Duke’s defense was truly special down the stretch in both games and so the Devils find themselves in the Phil Knight Legacy championship against Purdue and the tallest player Duke is likely to face all season, 7-4 and 295 lb. Zach Edey.