Juan Dixon And Coppin State May Have A Big Problem

Anyone who watched Juan Dixon at Maryland had to be impressed. The guy was a phenomenal talent who Gary Williams - full credit - helped become a beautiful basketball player.

More recently he’s been coaching Coppin State (his current team just played his alma mater, losing 95-79).

And Coppin State is having one of the more bizarre scandals in recent memory.

Former Eagle Ibn Williams claims that he was catfished by a former teammate who later joined the Coppin State coaching staff. Allegedly the teammate, Lucian Brownlee, posed as a woman and got Williams to send some explicit nudies. Williams alleges that he was then blackmailed and ultimately forced to give oral sex to Brownlee.

Williams also alleges regular drug use by Coppin State players, and, given his personal history - his parents were both heroin addicts who died of AIDS - and his ties to Maryland where the memory of Len Bias still haunts the program..

Obviously this is all unproven and very few people know what happened. This is a completely bizarre situation and only the fact that is is at a relative backwater keeps it from being a really huge deal.

So far.