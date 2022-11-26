 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Next Up For Duke Football: Wake Forest

In the home and season finale

By JD King
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Virginia Tech at Duke
DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 12: Riley Leonard (13) of the Duke Blue Devils runs the ball during a football game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Tech Hokies on Nov 12, 2022 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC.
Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Date 11/26 || Time 3:30 || Venue Wallace Wade || Video ACCN

Dave Clawson doesn't get nearly enough respect for what he has done at Wake Forest. His first two years, building years, Wake Forest struggled, and like everyone, the Covid year was bizarre and should be forgotten.

Otherwise?

Clawson has won at least seven games every year, finished no lower than fourth in the ACC and won 11 games in 2021.

At Wake, which we think is the smallest D-1 football school, that’s brilliant.

Wake Forest has also given Duke fits for some time.

But the Blue Devils are revitalized under Mike Elko and enter this game 7-4 and 4-3 in the ACC’s Coastal Division. And the losses aren’t bad either with Duke’s only definitive loss being to Kansas. The others were to Georgia Tech, UNC and Pitt, and Duke nearly won all three.

Still, Wake is a major pain and will probably be so again. The Blue Devils will have their hands full.

