Next Up For Duke Football: Wake Forest

Date 11/26 || Time 3:30 || Venue Wallace Wade || Video ACCN

Dave Clawson doesn't get nearly enough respect for what he has done at Wake Forest. His first two years, building years, Wake Forest struggled, and like everyone, the Covid year was bizarre and should be forgotten.

Otherwise?

Clawson has won at least seven games every year, finished no lower than fourth in the ACC and won 11 games in 2021.

At Wake, which we think is the smallest D-1 football school, that’s brilliant.

Wake Forest has also given Duke fits for some time.

But the Blue Devils are revitalized under Mike Elko and enter this game 7-4 and 4-3 in the ACC’s Coastal Division. And the losses aren’t bad either with Duke’s only definitive loss being to Kansas. The others were to Georgia Tech, UNC and Pitt, and Duke nearly won all three.

Still, Wake is a major pain and will probably be so again. The Blue Devils will have their hands full.