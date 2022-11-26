Duke Falls To #3 UConn

Duke is off to a solid start this season, but UConn is a measuring stick and the Blue Devils came up short, 78-50 in the Phil Knight Legacy.

Kara Lawson’s team was undefeated going into this but UConn spanked the Devils, holding

Duke to 32.8 percent overall and 25 percent from deep. They also racked up 17 points off 14 Blue Devil turnovers, outrebounded Duke 42-26 and had a 30-12 scoring edge inside.

Shayeann Day-Wilson had 17 for Duke while Elizabeth Balogun had 13.

No one else scored more than six.

Duke also got hammered on the boards, losing that battle 42-26 and 10-7 on the offensive end.

What can you say? UConn is the gold standard. You have to find a way to match it before you surpass it.

As we say, a measuring stick and a chance to learn.

Next play.