ACC Roundup Louisville Falls To 0-6

In Wednesday’s ACC Action, NC State lost to Kansas 80-74, Marquette beat Georgia Tech 84-60, Miami took down St. Francis Brooklyn 79-56. Wake Forest crushed South Carolina State 105-74 and Louisville...

Oh, Louisville.

The Cards fell to 0-6, losing to Cincinnati in Maui, 81-62.

It was actually quite close at halftime, but Cincinnati ripped off an 18-5 run to start the second half and that was, as they say, that.

The first three games were all one point losses but the three games in Maui were lost by 77 points.

The second most interesting game was State’s loss to Kansas. Gradey Dick had 25 to continue his impressive start. For State, Casey Morsell had 21 and Terquavion Smith had 17.

Okay fine, State lost and Kansas won. Obviously. But State showed up and went toe to toe with a great program. That’s not something you could say last year, certainly not out of conference.

GT got off to a second slow start in the Fort Myers Classic, falling behind 15-2 (they went down 23-4 against Utah.

Josh Pastner is an excellent defensive coach but offense has been an adventure since he got to Atlanta. Tech shot just 33.8 percent in this one.

Wake Forest won a laugher against winless (0-6) South Carolina State and never trailed. There’s not much to learn here so let’s move on.

St. Francis started out great against Miami, going up 15-7 before the ‘Canes took control. After the first 10 minutes, it belonged to Miami. Nijel Pack had 23 to pace the Hurricanes.

Bet you didn't know this: Norchad Omier had 13 points and 10 boards, and that’s the sophomore’s 38th career double-double, according to ESPN.

He’s played in 57 games between Arkansas State and Miami, so that’s pretty impressive.

In Thursday's ACC Action, Siena plays Florida State, Portland plays UNC, and Dayton takes on NCSU.

Thursday’s ACC Action

Duke vs. Oregon St || 3:00 PM || ESPN

Florida St vs. Siena || 11:00 AM || ESPN2

UNC vs. Portland || 1:00 PM || ESPN

NC State vs. Dayton || 4:00 PM || ESPNews

