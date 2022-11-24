Duke Escapes Oregon State, 54-51

Well we told you the man could coach: Wayne Tinkle’s Oregon State, coming off a three-win season, gave #8 Duke all it could handle Thursday as the game came down to a final pair of three point attempts by the Beavers to tie. Neither went in.

OSU gave Duke fits by switching defenses and the young Blue Devils had a hard time responding to that. After a 29-27 halftime lead on a Jeremy Roach three, Oregon State maintained a lead for much of the second half. Duke finally took the lead at 47-45 with 7:37 left on a Jeremy Roach jumper.

OSU cut it back to 50-49 but couldn’t quite get the lead back. Partly that was because of foul trouble and partly because Duke showed two major strengths: defense and offense rebounding.

Kyle Filipowski finished with 19 points and 14 boards while Ryan Young had 11 points and 15 boards. Filipowski had five offensive boards while Young had eight.

Even so, Oregon State could have tied the game in the last seconds if it could have gotten a better shot.

Flip a coin: survive and advance or a learning experience.

Or both.

Either way, Duke moves on and will play the winner of Florida and Xavier.

We’ll have more in a bit.