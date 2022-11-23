YouTube Gold: Anthony Davis Denies UNC

One of the better games in the last decade was Kentucky’s 2011 win over UNC in Rupp Arena.

This was when Kentucky had Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd, now better known as Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

With Tyler Zeller, Harrison Barnes, Jon Henson and other Kendall Marshall, UNC was really solid too.

Marshall was a basketball genius with pedestrian athleticism. We really liked how he played. Harrison Barnes was highly regarded, Zeller was solid and Henson was long and very difficult to score on, not to mention defend.

Henson could really run and jump. We were excited about this game because of the matchup between Henson and Davis and, generally speaking, Henson had the better game.

At least until the closing seconds.

UNC, down one, got the ball inside to Zeller and he started to go up. However, he lost the dribble on the way up and knocked the ball to Henson, who went to shoot with 7.8 on the clock.

But Davis, in one of the great clutch blocks in recent times, went up and got Henson’s shot. Not only that, he controlled it and got it to a teammate.

Even Bill Russell would have been impressed.