DBR Podcast #461 - Duke Passes Bellarmine Test

Make no mistake about it, it takes courage for a blue blood like Duke to play a team like Bellarmine. With their endless passing and pump fakes, they can make even the most disciplined team look foolish at times. But, Duke’s young team was up to the task, a testament to the hard work the coaches and players have been putting in.

The Duke Basketball Report Podcast team breaks down what Duke did right and the few things that went wrong in this game. Then, after the break, they give you all you need to know about Duke’s Thanksgiving weekend in Portland, Oregon.

First up will be Oregon State, but the podcast gang is really excited about the potential second round matchup against either Florida or Xavier, two teams who will present a real test to Duke’s impressive big men - not to mention the rest of the roster.