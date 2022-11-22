ACC Roundup - Florida State Finally Breaks Through

In Monday night’s ACC Action, BC bucked Wyoming 59-48, Georgia Tech fell to Utah 68-64, FSU got its first win of the year, over Mercer, 81-72, Syracuse got by Richmond in OT, 74-71, Clemson clobbered Loyola Marymount 72-41 and Louisville got clobbered by Arkansas, 80-54.

In Louisville’s first three games the average loss was by one point per game. After Arkansas?

It zooms to 7.25 per game.

Louisville hung around in the first half, down just eight at halftime. The second half, though, Arkansas went, well, Hog wild, running up a 27 point lead at one time.

A few years ago, this would have been a good game. In a few more it might be again. Monday night?

It was a joke.

It’s not going to get much easier anytime soon. Next up: Texas Tech and Maryland.

Florida State isn’t 0-for-season anymore; the ‘Noles beat Mercer 81-72. Cam’Ron Fletcher had 23 to pace FSU.

The Bears made a solid comeback but Florida State held on and now moves to 1-4. In a bit of promising news, Leonard Hamilton had 10 players which is much better than recently and is the kind of depth his system requires.

Utah jumped out to a huge lead, 23-4, and it took Georgia Tech about 30 minutes to make the game tight. the Yellow Jackets were within two at 4:55 left, but couldn’t complete what would have been an epic comeback.

Not surprisingly, the Yellow Jackets shot poorly - 21.7 percent on threes, 24-69 overall - and just 11-20 from the line, which, in a four-point loss is catastrophic. The starters combined to shoot 9-37 with two - Rodney Howard and Lance Terry - getting shut out.

Also look at this: Utah had 19 turnovers; Georgia Tech just five. Also impressive in defeat: GT had 18 offensive rebounds. Of course, when you miss 45 shots, there should be some boards available.

It took Syracuse overtime to beat Richmond. In fairness, the Spiders have done well since Dick Tarrant got there and occasionally quite well. But in years past, the Orange would have toyed with a team like Richmond.

Not now.

And Syracuse didn’t handle the pressure well either, at least not at the end of regulation.

But they did win and they are 3-1, which would make Louisville very happy right now. Joe Girard had a career high 31 in the win.

Our apologies - we misread Loyola Marymount for Loyola Maryland on Monday’s schedule. Loyola Maryland played at Clemson and was crushed, 72-41.

The Greyhounds shot just 28.8 percent and just 6-24 from deep. It just wasn’t a very competitive game but Clemson had something to do with that too.

PJ Hall played for 13 minutes but clearly he’s not 100 percent yet.

Somewhat quietly, Clemson is 4-1.

Wyoming is a better basketball school than a lot of people realize. What else can you there in the winter? They have a nice tradition even if they are down sometimes.

BC took a while to pull away though. The game was pretty even until about 7:20 in the second half.

It’s not like Wyoming is necessarily a great opponent, but they gave the Eagles a solid game and that’s all you should ask at this point: this is a program that is attempting a revival. You have to walk before you can run. Winning a game like this is progress.

On Tuesday, Texas Tech gets the latest whack at the Louisville piñata in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, Notre Dame sees Bowling Green, Syracuse visits with old Big East rival St. John’s in the Empty Vivid Seats Empire Classic and Pitt welcomes Fairleigh Dickinson to the Pete.

Tuesday’s ACC Action

Texas Tech vs. Louisville || 2:30 PM || ESPN2

Bowling Green vs. Notre Dame || 6:30 PM || ACCN

Syracuse vs. St. John’s || 7:00 PM || ESPN2

Farleigh Dickinson vs. Pitt || 8:30 || ACCN

UNC basketball: How Tar Heels responded to Hubert Davis blast

ACC basketball power rankings: How far did Syracuse fall after loss to Colgate?

Joe Girard hits a career-high, and Syracuse beats Richmond 74-71 in OT