 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

ACC Teams That Make More Free Throws Than Opponents Attempt Usually Do Well

And sometimes very well indeed.

By Barry Jacobs
/ new
GRANT HILL DUKE
Grant Hill on the line for Duke

Free throws made across the course of a season compared to those opponents attempt (FTM v opp FTA) is perhaps the most revealing and overlooked of all team stats.

Although both Duke and North Carolina boasted this statistical advantage last year, it’s not very common. In fact, since Georgia Tech joined the ACC for the 1979-80 season, a span of 43 years through 2022, only 42 league squads sank more foul shots than their rivals tried.

The ’22 advantages enjoyed by the Tar Heels and Blue Devils helped both teams reach the Final Four. Across the course of a season, a span of some three dozen games, powerful teams earn free throws more often than opponents and make the most of their opportunities once they get them.

Suppressing foul shots by the opposition is another essential part of the equation. Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke practices stressed avoiding the seventh personal foul of a half, the trigger for sending opponents to the line. Smart teams also take heed of which rival players they foul, especially in the late going of close games.

This ability to shape activity at the line is influenced by efficiency converting opportunities – of the top 16 teams since 1980 in compiling an edge in foul shots made versus opponents’ attempts, 15 converted a higher percentage of their free throws compared to opponents.

The importance of holding large margins in free throws made compared to other teams’ attempts can be gauged by ultimate season results: 10 of the ACC’s top 16 in enjoying this advantage reached the Final Four or beyond in NCAA competition, with five of 16 winning a national championship.

Only Duke in 1993 and BC in 2007 among the top 16 in margin of FTM versus opponents’ FTA failed to at least reach the Sweet 16.

The greatest edge in foul shots made versus opponents’ attempts was enjoyed by Duke’s great 1992 NCAA championship squad more than three decades ago.

So far in this season’s very early going, both UNC (68 made vs. 43 attempted by opponents) and Duke (53 vs. 14) enjoy pronounced advantages in opportunities at the line.

THAT SPECIAL BALANCE
Modern ACC Teams With More Free Throws Made Than Opponents Attempted
(Asterisk Indicates Won ACC Tournament)
Year School FTM-FTA Pct. FTM v.
Opp. FTA		 NCAA Finish ACC Finish
1992 Duke 780-1043 .748 +197 Won Title First*
(34-2) 379-583 .650
1998 No. Carolina 666-937 .711 +124 Final Four Second*
(34-4) 366-542 .675
1995 No. Carolina 517-763 .678 +94 Final Four First (tie)
(28-6) 297-423 .702
2009 No. Carolina 739-983 .752 +112 Won Title First
(34-4) 435-627 .694
2008 No. Carolina 738-975 .757 +97 Final Four First*
(36-3) 428-641 .668
1990 Duke 888-1165 .762 +94 Title Game Second
(29-9) 552-794 .695
2007 B. College 573-791 .724 +84 2nd Round Third (t)
(21-12) 341-489 .697
2000 Duke 618-833 .742 +81 Sweet 16 First*
(29-5) 360-537 .670
2006 Duke 689-905 .761 +77 Sweet 16 First*
(32-4) 408-612 .667
1993 Duke 604-838 .721 +77 2nd Round Third
(24-8) 339-527 .643
1984 No. Carolina 551-704 .783 +75 Sweet 16 First
(28-3) 308-476 .647
1982 No. Carolina 477-689 .692 +70 Won Title First (t)*
(32-2) 263-407 .646
1993 No. Carolina 666-943 .706 +63 Won Title First
(34-4) 405-603 .672
2015 Duke 610-873 .699 +62 Won Title Second
(35-4) 379-548 .692
1989 Virginia 675-935 .722 +62 Final 8 Second (t)
(22-11) 430-613 .701
1981 Virginia 576-797 .723 +62 Final Four First
(29-4) 353-514 .687
1985 Georgia Tech 562-794 .708 +53 Final 8 First (t)*
(27-8) 362-509 .711
2016 Duke 626-866 .723 +52 Sweet 16 Fifth (t)
(25-11) 387-568 .681
1995 Maryland 697-986 .707 +48 Sweet 16 First (t)
(26-8) 427-651 .656
1989 No. Carolina 689-950 .725 +41 Sweet 16 Second (t)*
(29-8) 439-648 .677
1991 No. Carolina 607-866 .701 +39 Final Four Second*
(29-6) 362-568 .637
1994 No. Carolina 670-1008 .665 +34 2nd Round Second*
(28-7) 414-636 .651
1994 Duke 567-797 .711 +25 Final Game First
(28-6) 384-560 .686
1981 No. Carolina 604-826 .731 +25 Final Game Second*
(29-8) 394-579 .680
1984 Wake Forest 530-719 .737 +24 Final 8 Third (t)
(23-9) 350-506 .692
1997 Wake Forest 470-681 .690 +23 2nd Round Second (t)
(24-7) 297-447 .664
1987 Virginia 481-652 .738 +17 1st Round Fourth
21-10) 338-464 .728
1984 N.C. State 557-787 .708 +4 Not Invited Seventh
(19-14) 365-553 .660

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...