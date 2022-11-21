ACC Teams That Make More Free Throws Than Opponents Attempt Usually Do Well

Free throws made across the course of a season compared to those opponents attempt (FTM v opp FTA) is perhaps the most revealing and overlooked of all team stats.

Although both Duke and North Carolina boasted this statistical advantage last year, it’s not very common. In fact, since Georgia Tech joined the ACC for the 1979-80 season, a span of 43 years through 2022, only 42 league squads sank more foul shots than their rivals tried.

The ’22 advantages enjoyed by the Tar Heels and Blue Devils helped both teams reach the Final Four. Across the course of a season, a span of some three dozen games, powerful teams earn free throws more often than opponents and make the most of their opportunities once they get them.

Suppressing foul shots by the opposition is another essential part of the equation. Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke practices stressed avoiding the seventh personal foul of a half, the trigger for sending opponents to the line. Smart teams also take heed of which rival players they foul, especially in the late going of close games.

This ability to shape activity at the line is influenced by efficiency converting opportunities – of the top 16 teams since 1980 in compiling an edge in foul shots made versus opponents’ attempts, 15 converted a higher percentage of their free throws compared to opponents.

The importance of holding large margins in free throws made compared to other teams’ attempts can be gauged by ultimate season results: 10 of the ACC’s top 16 in enjoying this advantage reached the Final Four or beyond in NCAA competition, with five of 16 winning a national championship.

Only Duke in 1993 and BC in 2007 among the top 16 in margin of FTM versus opponents’ FTA failed to at least reach the Sweet 16.

The greatest edge in foul shots made versus opponents’ attempts was enjoyed by Duke’s great 1992 NCAA championship squad more than three decades ago.

So far in this season’s very early going, both UNC (68 made vs. 43 attempted by opponents) and Duke (53 vs. 14) enjoy pronounced advantages in opportunities at the line.